Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.52

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.52 and last traded at $102.13, with a volume of 33139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 over the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

