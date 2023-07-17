HSBC Begins Coverage on Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

