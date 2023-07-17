Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

