Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $20.74

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $22.00. Immunovant shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 556,232 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,574 shares of company stock worth $228,770 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 761.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.