Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Down 0.1 %

ITAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the fourth quarter worth about $7,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

