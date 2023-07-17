Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 112,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

