InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InPost from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. InPost has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

