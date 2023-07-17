Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 9,897 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 9,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $989,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.55. 19,093,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280,848. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

