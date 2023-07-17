Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells 5,031 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80.

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16.

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,773. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

