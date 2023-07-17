Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 99,139 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,490,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 3,276 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $45,929.52.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Diane Adams sold 861 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $12,915.00.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $6,435.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $5,350.50.
Sprinklr Trading Up 1.1 %
CXM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 901,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,756. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
