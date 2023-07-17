Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 99,139 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,490,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 3,276 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $45,929.52.

On Thursday, June 15th, Diane Adams sold 861 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $12,915.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $6,435.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $5,350.50.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.1 %

CXM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 901,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,756. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

