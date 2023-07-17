Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells $980,000.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $125.79 and a 52 week high of $197.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

