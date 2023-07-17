Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Trading Down 0.9 %

VCSA stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

