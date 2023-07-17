inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,224.71

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $99.14 million and $9,224.71 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00384707 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,687.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

