Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after acquiring an additional 383,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.