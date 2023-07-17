Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.22 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $20.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00013575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,406,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,953,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

