Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $492.73

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $492.73 and last traded at $491.67, with a volume of 872819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.20. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.