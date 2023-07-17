Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $492.73

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $492.73 and last traded at $491.67, with a volume of 872819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.99.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.20. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
