Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.31. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 89,972 shares trading hands.

LUNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

