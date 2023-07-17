Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 601,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,136% from the average session volume of 48,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

