Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.22

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 66412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.