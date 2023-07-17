Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.22

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 66412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.