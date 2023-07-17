Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.45

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 6119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,357,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

