Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.45

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 6119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,357,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.