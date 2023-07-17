Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.45

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 6119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.