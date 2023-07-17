Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 383.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,662 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,398,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. 14,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

