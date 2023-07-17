Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

