Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,415 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $379.72. 7,563,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,398,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.65 and its 200-day moving average is $329.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.