Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. 79,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,805. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

