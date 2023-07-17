Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

