Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,928. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

