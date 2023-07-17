Investors Purchase High Volume of Zoom Video Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 55,583 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 39,567 call options.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,693 shares of company stock worth $5,071,012. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8,626.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

