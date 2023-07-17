Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,578% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

GP stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 25,976,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.64.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.