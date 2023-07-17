Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,578% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
GP stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 25,976,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
