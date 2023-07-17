iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.50% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,171,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,742 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,125,000 after purchasing an additional 122,170 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 269,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,691. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

