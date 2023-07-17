iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 385,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 410.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.02. 25,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.