iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.57

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 146541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

