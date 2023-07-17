iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,975 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $108,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

