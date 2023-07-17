iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.99. 4,494,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

