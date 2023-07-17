iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.16. The stock had a trading volume of 537,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $413.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

