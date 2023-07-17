iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.95. 1,785,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

