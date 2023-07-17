iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

