iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

