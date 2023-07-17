iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Raised by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

