iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Raised by Fundamentum LLC

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.