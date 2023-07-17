iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 81.5% in June

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XT opened at $57.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,510,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,033,000.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

