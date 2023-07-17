iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $18.96. 1,190,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

