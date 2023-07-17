iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the June 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.83. 27,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,917. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

