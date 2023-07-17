iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.58

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 2124195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

