iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.02

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.02 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

