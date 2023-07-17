iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.67

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 84125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

