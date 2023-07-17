iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.79

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 243513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.53.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after buying an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,188,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

