iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.89. The company had a trading volume of 115,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $248.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.