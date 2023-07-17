iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $191.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.