iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.84

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 764501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

