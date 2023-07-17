iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.15

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 246724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

