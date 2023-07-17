iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 339,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,050. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

