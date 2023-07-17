iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Reduced by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. 311,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

